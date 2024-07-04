ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

National Service personnel declare nationwide strike over unpaid allowances

Kojo Emmanuel

The National Service Scheme (NSS) personnel have announced a nationwide strike due to the government's failure to pay their allowances for the past five months.

NSS
NSS

The strike was declared on Wednesday, July 3, 2024, by the Concerned National Service Scheme (NSS) Personnel Association of Ghana (CONSPAG).

Recommended articles

In their statement, the frustrated personnel highlighted that they are owed five months of allowances, while university graduates are owed three months.

They pointed out that, according to NSS regulations, personnel who do not report to their posts for three consecutive months face sanctions.

Despite these conditions, they have continued to work without pay for an extended period.

ADVERTISEMENT

The association is appealing to public and private stakeholders, including media outlets, to support their cause and advocate for the prompt payment of their allowances.

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

8 lessons Ghanaian leaders should learn from Kenya's protests

8 lessons Ghanaian leaders should learn from Kenya's protests

Richard Jakpa

Here's why Richard Jakpa was dismissed from the Ghana Armed Forces in 2007

Plastic waste

30,000 Ghanaians to lose jobs as plastic manufacturers threaten shutdown over 5% tax

Ideally, women with HIV should start ART before getting pregnant

National Aids Control Programme laments increase in mother-to-child HIV transmission