National Service personnel declare nationwide strike over unpaid allowances

The strike was declared on Wednesday, July 3, 2024, by the Concerned National Service Scheme (NSS) Personnel Association of Ghana (CONSPAG).
The National Service Scheme (NSS) personnel have announced a nationwide strike due to the government's failure to pay their allowances for the past five months.
Recommended articles
In their statement, the frustrated personnel highlighted that they are owed five months of allowances, while university graduates are owed three months.
They pointed out that, according to NSS regulations, personnel who do not report to their posts for three consecutive months face sanctions.
Despite these conditions, they have continued to work without pay for an extended period.
The association is appealing to public and private stakeholders, including media outlets, to support their cause and advocate for the prompt payment of their allowances.