The violent incident, according to reports started around 1:00 am, led to the destruction of private and public properties which left four persons injured.

The injured, who were rushed to the university’s hospital, have all been treated and discharged.

The authorities in a statement described the incident as unfortunate.

Oguaa Hall

It assured the public of its collaboration with the Police to investigate the incident and ensure that perpetrators are brought to book.

"Management wishes to state unequivocally that all perpetrators would be brought to book and dealt with appropriately," a statement issued, signed by Felix Adu Poku of the Public Relations Office, stated.

Oguaa Hall week celebration

It urged all students, staff, the entire University Community and stakeholders to remain calm while investigations continue.