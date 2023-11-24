The deceased, Dennis Twumasi Ankrah, met his untimely demise when he was returning from class around 9:00 pm.
University of Ghana Business student dies after robbery attack on Madina-Legon road
A Master's student of the University of Ghana Business School (UGBS) met his unfortunate death after unidentified armed robbers along the Madina-Legon road attacked him on the UPSA-UGBS stretch, on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.
Reports stated that the incident escalated when Dennis, in an attempt to resist the robbers, was pushed into an oncoming vehicle, leading to his tragic death.
The incident has sparked discourse among students and the general public about the dangers associated with traveling on this route, especially at night.
