This means the university has maintained its position as the highest-ranked university in Ghana and West Africa.

The July edition (2020.2.1 beta) was built with the indicators obtained during the month in order to maintain the freshness of the data of the most current and updated ranking of universities.

University of Ghana, Legon campus

The Webometrics support open access initiatives and electronic access to scientific publications and other academic materials.

It is also the largest academic ranking of Higher Education Institutions with the objectives to promote web publication.

A publication on the university’s website said: “The indicators for the ranking are presence (public knowledge shared), impact (web contents impact), openness (top-cited researchers) and excellence (top-cited papers).

“The Webometrics Ranking of World Universities is an initiative of the Cybermetrics Lab, a research group belonging to the ‘Consejo Superior de Investigaciones Científicas’ (CSIC), the largest public research body in Spain providing reliable, multidimensional, updated and useful information about the performance of universities all over the world based on their web presence and impact.”

It added that the management of UG is grateful to all stakeholders who have contributed to making the university one of the best in West Africa.