The rankings placed Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, University of Cape Coast and University for Development 2nd, 3rd and 4th respectively.

The University of Ghana was also ranked 19th in Africa after placing University of Cape Town and University of the Witwatersrand all in South Africa 1st and 2nd respectively.

Privately owned Garden City University College, placed fifth ahead of University of Education, Winneba which was ranked 6th and Ashesi University ranked 7th.

The top 10 universities according to the rankings are University Of Ghana, Legon (UG), Kwame Nkrumah Of Science And Technology (KNUST), University Of Cape Coast (UCC), University for Development Studies, Garden City University College, University of Education Winneba, Ashesi University, Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration, Ghana Telecom University College and University of Mines & Technology Tarkwa.

They were followed by Presbyterian University College, University of Health and Allied Sciences, Valley View University, African University College of Communications, Regional Maritime University, University of Energy and Natural Resources, Central University, Methodist University College Ghana, All Nations University College and Pentecost University College.

