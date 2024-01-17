University of Ghana reacts to assault on alleged 'gay' on Legon campus

In an official statement released by the University of Ghana, the institution expressed deep concern over the incident and outlined the preliminary findings of its Security Services Unit.

According to the statement, a young man, dressed in feminine attire, sought accommodation in the Okponglo area and was initially welcomed by some women in the vicinity. However, during the night, his true identity was revealed, leading to a physical assault by the women who had initially accommodated him.

The situation escalated further when a refuse collector, mistaking the young man for a woman, intervened and transported him to a refuse collection site behind Dr. Hilla Limann Hall. Upon realizing the true gender of the individual the next morning, the refuse collector also assaulted him, instructing him to leave the area. University of Ghana students, witnessing the scene, alerted the Security Personnel.

ADVERTISEMENT

Both the young man and the refuse collector, who were confirmed not to be students of the University, were subsequently handed over to the Legon Police for further investigation.

The University of Ghana condemned the assault and any form of denigration exhibited by those involved, as depicted in the videos circulating on social media.

The University reaffirmed its commitment to the safety, dignity, and inclusivity of all individuals, citing specific statutes that prohibit vexatious conduct based on various personal attributes, including sexual orientation.

Additionally, the University pledged to collaborate with the Ghana Police Service for a thorough investigation to ensure the safety of all members of the University community and visitors.

Dr. Elizier Ameyaw-Buronyah, the Director of Public Affairs at the University of Ghana, reiterated the institution's commitment to upholding its values and creating a safe and inclusive environment for everyone.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read full statement here

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

LGBTQI rights activist and researcher, Papa Kojo Ampofo has also released a press statement rejecting the University's stance while calling on them to conduct an independent investigation on the matter and also outline plans to prevent other human rights violations on the University Campus.