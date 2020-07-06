Rawlings surprised Ghanaians when he unveiled his look at the 2020 June 4 celebrations in Accra where many likened his look to Nigerian playwright, Wole Soyinka.

Speaking about it on Accra-based Asaase radio, he joked that he was going to use his hair to brush the disease away.

"Ladies and gentlemen…for those of you who are wondering about this Moses brush, if you want, call it Moses broom. Since the president has decided, he will use his shaven head to get rid of COVID-19, I will use [my] Moses' brush [hair] to get rid of it and when it happens, then I think we can go back to our normal look."

"I wanted to provide evidence that I was also hibernating and I have decided until it goes, this hair won't go.

"As soon as it goes, yes," he added.