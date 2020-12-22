According to the Head of the UNESCO Ghana office, Abdourahamane Diallo, the organisation is waiting to see the murderers of the journalist face the full rigours of the law.

He said: "UNESCO Director-General has urged Ghana, as a member state, to inform the organisation on the status of the killing of Ahmed Suale. We've heard from the Deputy Minister of Information on updates of these investigations, and we are following and encouraging that efforts be pursued to make sure that the perpetrators are arrested and brought to the book."

He made this known during the Ashanti Regional Consultative Meeting held in Kumasi on Monday, December 21, 2020.

READ MORE: Minority demands prosecution of Kennedy Agyapong over Ahmed Suale's death

On Wednesday, January 16, 2019, two unknown men allegedly shot Ahmed Hussein-Suale while he was driving near the Queen of Peace Catholic Church, Madina Estate, in the Greater Accra region.

Ahmed was a member of investigative firm Tiger Eye Private Investigations which investigated corruption in the Ghana Football Association (GFA) named Number 12 which led to the removal of office and a lifetime ban of its President Kwesi Nyantakyi.

He was also part of an investigative journalism piece in collaboration with the BBC into human body parts sold for ritual magic in Malawi.