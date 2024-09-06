ADVERTISEMENT
UPNMG joins forces with TUC to elevate nursing and midwifery in Ghana

The Union of Professional Nurses and Midwives, Ghana (UPNMG) has taken a big step forward by joining the Trades Union Congress (TUC).

This important move is part of UPNMG’s mission to improve the lives of its members and increase its presence in the healthcare and labour sectors.

By teaming up with the TUC, UPNMG will now have more support, resources, and expertise to achieve its goals.

This new partnership will make it easier for the union to fight for better working conditions, fair pay, and improved patient care.

It will also give UPNMG access to more training and capacity-building programs, which are important for helping nurses and midwives grow in their careers.

Additionally, the union will have a stronger voice in national decisions about healthcare and labour issues, making sure that nurses and midwives are well-represented.

Since its founding, UPNMG has made a huge impact on the lives of its members. The union has provided;

  • Easier access to loans,
  • Hire-purchase schemes,
  • Insurance,
  • Scholarships and research grants, and
  • Land and housing schemes.

These benefits have helped to improve the financial and professional well-being of nurses and midwives across the country. UPNMG’s focus on Continuing Professional Development (CPD) training has also played a key role in advancing the skills of its members.

The union has also outlined plans to construct a 170-bed specialist hospital and College of Health along the Nsawam-Kumasi Highway.

By joining the TUC, UPNMG is building on these successes and looking to the future. This partnership will help the union work more closely with other unions and push for even more improvements for its members.

With the TUC’s support, UPNMG is set to continue its work in improving the lives of nurses and midwives and raising the standards of healthcare in Ghana.

