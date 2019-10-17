Days of torrential rainfall have reportedly left caskets and headstones displaced at some of the burial grounds.

This was confirmed by the Upper East Regional Director of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), Jeremy Asamani.

Speaking to Accra-based Adom FM, he said there are fears that the flooding of the graveyards could lead to the outbreak of an epidemic.

He disclosed that water from the cemeteries is flowing into nearby boreholes and wells which serve as sources of water for residents.

Mr. Asamani believes the water bodies have been contaminated by water from the graveyards and are no longer fit for use.

Meanwhile, the Upper East Regional Health Director, Dr. Winfred Ofosu, says steps are being taken to sensitise residents about personal hygiene.

He urged residents to boil any water before use, adding that it is likely the water sources in the area have been contaminated due to their proximity to graveyards.