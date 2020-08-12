These regions that are now COVID-19 free are the North East, Savanna, Upper East and Upper West regions.

He made this known during his 15th address to the nation on the country’s response to the pandemic on Sunday, August 16, 2020.

READ ALSO: 9 more people die as Ghana’s COVID-19 death toll moves up to 231

The President said government’s policies towards handling the policy are clearly working, following the decrease in active cases.

"Currently, there are no recorded COVID-19 cases in the the North East, Savanna, Upper East and Upper West regions, and I charge their residents to do everything possible to maintain the situation," Akufo-Addo said.

"Greater Accra, Ashanti, Central, Eastern and Western continue to be the regions with the highest number of active cases," he added.