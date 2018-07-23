Pulse.com.gh logo
Upward increase in 2018 WASSCE success hits 1.8%


Upward increase in 2018 WASSCE success hits 1.8%

This was revealed by the Director of Public Relations at the Ministry of Education, Mr Vincent Ekow Assafuah in a post on Fcebook.

  • Published:
Minister of Education Matthew Opoku Prempeh on 2018 WASSCE play

Minister of Education Matthew Opoku Prempeh on 2018 WASSCE

The average number of students who pass in the four (4) main core subjects during the West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (WASSCE) increased in 2018.

There was an upward increase of 1.8% of candidates who passed in the four core subject areas of Mathematics, English, Integrated Science and Social Studies.



READ ALSO: WAEC says pidgin language is affecting students performance

He said statistics from the results of the 2018 WASSCE indicate an increase from 21.47% recorded in 2017, to 23.27% in 2018.



Minister of Education Matthew Opoku Prempeh on 2018 WASSCE

 

Analysis of Overall Performance in order to qualify to pursue tertiary programme at an accredited public tertiary institution in Ghana, a candidate is required to score A1 to C6 in three core subjects and three elective subjects. The core subjects include English Language, Mathematics and Integrated Science or Social Studies.

However, the 2018 results have received some public backlash with many blaming social media and the use of pidgin English in public spaces as the cause of the failure of students in the English language.

