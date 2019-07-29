The meeting held was aimed at deepening the bonds of co-operation and ties of friendship between Ghana and the United States of America.

The Speaker is in Ghana with together with members of the US Congressional Black Caucus.

A statement from her office prior to touching down in Ghana said the delegation will pay respects at Cape Coast and Elmina Castles and the “Door of No Return,” to observe the 400th Anniversary of the First Enslaved Africans Landing in America.

“As we face evolving global security challenges, our delegation will thank our men and women in uniform and receive briefings from U.S. military leaders at U.S. Army Africa headquarters,” Speaker Pelosi said.

The delegation includes the distinguished Majority Whip James Clyburn, Chairwoman of the Congressional Black Caucus Karen Bass, Co-Chair of the Democratic Steering and Policy Committee Congresswoman Barbara Lee and icon of the Congress, John Lewis.