USAID extends $500k support for Akosombo Dam spillage-affected schools

Reymond Awusei Johnson

USAID has stepped forward to support schools affected by the spillage from the Akosombo Dam in Ghana with a generous contribution of $500,000, USAID aims to alleviate the challenges faced by these educational institutions, recognizing the importance of safeguarding the education and well-being of the affected students.

How the Akosombo dam spillage has affected education in the flood-affected areas
The Akosombo Dam spillage, a consequence of water management procedures, has had adverse effects on communities in its vicinity, particularly schools grappling with the aftermath.

Recognizing the urgent need for assistance, USAID has taken a proactive stance to provide financial support to ensure the continuity of education in the affected areas.

According to the US Ambassador to Ghana, Virginia Palmer has stated that the collaboration between Ghana and the United States has saved thousands of lives.

Communities and schools were severely impacted during the flood crisis, with many being submerged or converted into camps to house displaced residents.

During an official visit alongside the Minister for Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, the United States Ambassador to Ghana, H.E. Virginia Palmer, highlighted the substantial benefits derived from the collaboration between Ghana and the United States.

Notably, she emphasized the active involvement of USAID and UNICEF in restoring teaching and learning in areas affected by flooding, providing crucial assistance to both schools and communities grappling with the aftermath.

In his remarks, Minister for Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, encouraged parents in the affected regions to leverage the government's free Senior High School (SHS) policy and enroll their children in school.

Acknowledging the challenges posed by the floods, the minister underscored the importance of education as a key avenue for long-term recovery and community resilience.

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Member of Parliament for North Tongu, added that numerous initiatives have been set in motion to reconstruct the affected communities and schools. The collaborative efforts between the government, international organizations, and local communities aim to rebuild infrastructure and create an environment conducive to learning, fostering hope and rejuvenation in the aftermath of the natural disaster.

