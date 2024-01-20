USAID extends $500k support for Akosombo Dam spillage-affected schools

Recognizing the urgent need for assistance, USAID has taken a proactive stance to provide financial support to ensure the continuity of education in the affected areas.

According to the US Ambassador to Ghana, Virginia Palmer has stated that the collaboration between Ghana and the United States has saved thousands of lives.

Communities and schools were severely impacted during the flood crisis, with many being submerged or converted into camps to house displaced residents.

During an official visit alongside the Minister for Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, the United States Ambassador to Ghana, H.E. Virginia Palmer, highlighted the substantial benefits derived from the collaboration between Ghana and the United States.

Notably, she emphasized the active involvement of USAID and UNICEF in restoring teaching and learning in areas affected by flooding, providing crucial assistance to both schools and communities grappling with the aftermath.

In his remarks, Minister for Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, encouraged parents in the affected regions to leverage the government's free Senior High School (SHS) policy and enroll their children in school.

Acknowledging the challenges posed by the floods, the minister underscored the importance of education as a key avenue for long-term recovery and community resilience.