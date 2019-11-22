Dan Botwe said the money which will used for the referendum should go into fixing the bad roads in the country.

He proposed that the referendum be withdrawn, insisting it is currently not a national priority.

According to him, it would be better to spend the referendum money on fixing roads.

Minister for Regional Reorganisation and Development, Dan Botwe

“People are saying it should be postponed and I’m saying why postpone, it should be withdrawn. Why should we spend money on referendum when there is rains and roads [flood] and we cannot make roads? Why should we waste so much money on that?” Mr. Botwe told Accra-based Starr FM.

“It is not a national (priority). They should leave it since we are reducing cost. Nothing will change if we postpone it.”

The December 17 referendum seeks to amend the law to enable Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) and unit committee members to be elected along political party lines.