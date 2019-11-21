He said some people are attacking the personality of the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo due to the referendum.

Speaking on Adom FM’s Burning Issue, he said if people will disrespect the President for his intention to deepen Ghana’s democracy by relinquishing his power to appoint MMDCEs to voters, then he would advise the President to cancel the whole referendum.

In his view, calls for the referendum to be postponed to enable more stakeholder consultation are not good enough but a total withdrawal of the referendum is better.

His comments come on the back of a call by Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong, that the referendum should be postponed to enable better voter education on issues.

Dan Botwe

Mr Botwe said cancelling the entire referendum to maintain the status quo would rather help if the good intentions of the President would stir up controversy.

The Okere Legislator further argued that the problems of multi-party democracy should not be presented as a justification to stifle democracy.

The December 17 referendum seeks to amend the law to enable Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) and unit committee members to be elected along political party lines.