Veep Bawumia inaugurates Ghana’s 2nd Fire Service Academy and Training School in Wungu

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia marked a significant milestone on Friday, January 19, by commissioning a state-of-the-art Fire Service Academy and Training School in Wungu, located in the North East Region of Ghana.

Dr Bawumia
Dr Bawumia

This groundbreaking facility, featuring a three-story administration block, classrooms, male and female dormitories, a dining hall, and modern training equipment, represents the second Fire Service Academy in the country and the first in the northern region.

Recommended articles

The newly commissioned academy is set to play a crucial role in expanding Ghana's fire training capacity and enhancing emergency response capabilities. It is a part of the government's commitment to bolstering the nation's firefighting resources beyond the single training school in James Town, Accra.

This state-of-the-art training facility will conduct comprehensive programs covering various aspects of firefighting, including rescue operations, evacuation, decontamination, fire prevention, fire suppression, and hazardous materials management. Additionally, the academy will focus on training bushfire volunteers, equipping them with skills and knowledge in bushfire management.

During the commissioning ceremony, Vice President Bawumia, also the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), emphasized the significance of the newly established Fire Academy and Training School.

He highlighted the government's dedication to expanding the nation's fire training capacity, emphasizing the importance of increasing the number of training schools across the country.

GNFS TRAINING ACADEMY
GNFS TRAINING ACADEMY Pulse Ghana

Dr. Bawumia acknowledged the remarkable efforts of the NPP government in increasing the number of training schools from one to four within a short period and announced that the Wungu Fire Academy and Training School is the first of three new facilities, with the second soon-to-be commissioned and a fourth scheduled before the end of the year.

The Vice President celebrated the substantial increase in Fire Service personnel, noting that the staff strength had risen from 7,000 to 15,000 under the NPP government. He stressed the importance of adequately equipping firefighters, recognizing firefighting as a critical aspect of emergency response.

The establishment of the Wungu Fire Academy and Training School reflects the government's commitment to continuous re-tooling of the Fire Service and ensuring that firefighting personnel are equipped with the necessary skills and tools to effectively manage emergencies.

Dr. Bawumia concluded by emphasizing the importance of such dedicated facilities outside Accra to enhance training and save lives in the country.

