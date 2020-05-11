In February this year, Justice Honyenuga is said to have praised the President during a durbar of chiefs and people of the Afajato South District.

Speaking as the Paramount Chief of the Nyagbo Traditional Area at the durbar, he suggested that Nana Addo deserves another four years.

“With the vision of the President and the gains made in his first term, Ghanaians may consider giving him another four years,” he is reported to have said.

READ ALSO: Minority walks out of Supreme Court Justice nominee vetting

The Minority walked out of the vetting

Justice Honyenuga was, however, called out for his statement when he appeared before Parliament’s Appointments Committee today, Monday, May 11, 2020.

In his defence, he explained that he did not endorse the President but only sought to wish him well, before rendering an apology.

“In reading that statement, we didn’t intend endorsing the president. Our understanding was that we were wishing him well,” he said.

“If out of political dissatisfaction some people are unhappy with whatever I am supposed to have said then I am sorry.”

Meanwhile, the Minority on the Appointments Committee of Parliament walked out midway through the vetting of Justice Honyenuga.

Accoring to the Minority members, the conduct of the Chairman of the Committee, Joseph Osei Owusu was unfair to them.

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, MP for North Tongu, had sought to find out what informed comments made by the judge and later reported in the Daily Graphic, purporting support for the Akufo-Addo-led government for another term.

However, the NDC MP’s question was turned down, prompting the Minority to stage a walk out, although they later returned.