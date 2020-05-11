Accoring to the Minority members, the conduct of the Chairman of the Committee, Joseph Osei Owusu was unfair to them.

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, MP for North Tongu, had sought to find out what informed comments made by the judge and later reported in the Daily Graphic, purporting support for the Akufo-Addo-led government for another term.

Despite clarifying that he was speaking then on behalf of paramount chiefs of the Volta Regional House of Chiefs, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP wanted to know the reason behind such a declaration and not flouting the 1992 constitution, which bars chiefs from engaging in politics.

But First Deputy Speaker Joseph Osei Owusu, who serves as the Chairman of the Vetting and Appointments Committee, shot the question down by preventing Justice Honyenuga from answering it.

Minority leader Haruna Iddrisu

This provoked the Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, who is the Ranking Member of the Committee, to call his members out for a conference.

Minority Chief Whip Alhaji Muntaka Mohammed Mubarak told journalists that “obviously this the matter will not go”.

According to him, what the Chairman of the Committee did was “very bias” and “unethical”.