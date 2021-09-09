RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Victoria Hamah extols her Gurus to celebrate her 40th birthday

Former deputy Minister for Communications, Victoria Hamah, has penned a heartfelt message to celebrate her birthday.

The gender activist marked her 40th birthday on Thursday, September 9, 2021, and she used the occasion to thank all persons who have been influential in her life.

In a Facebook post, she expressed her gratitude to her mother, Gifty Hamah, for her continuous love and support.

She further paid tribute to her late father, John Alex Hamah, who passed away in June, describing him as the man who help her mature her “passion for public service and curiosity for spiritual enlightenment.”

Ms. Hamah, whose religion is Hindu, also extolled her Gurus, insisting she dedicates her “life to the devotion and service of my Great Gurus and Masters.”

The ex-deputy Minister is currently the Executive Director of the Progressive Organisation for Women Advancement (POWA).

Read her full birthday post below:

On this special day of the anniversary of my birth, I would like to firstly express gratitude to my dearest Mother - Gifty Hamah for being the pathway for me to come to this world and for continuing nourishing me with love and care.

I am also very grateful and proud to be fathered by the late John Alex Hamah, through whom I nurtured my passion for public service and curiosity for spiritual enlightenment.

I also further dedicate my life to the devotion and service of my Great Gurus and Masters. What more can I ask for, when I have the rare privilege of experiencing the Sweet Nectar of the Absolute Divine Consciousness.

I am alive and that is my miracle! Another humble opportunity to sacrifice my life to the works of my Great Gurus, to spread Dharma in Ghana and Africa.

With humble prostration before my Great Gurus, I seek Thy Love, Protection and Grace, so I may be able to fulfil all my desires in this incarnation.

Thank you, My Guru and my personal God, Swami Ghananand Saraswati, I am eternally grateful to you. Happy birthday to me.

