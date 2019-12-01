According to the President, the withdrawal of the referendum is to allow for further consultations with all key stakeholders.

READ ALSO: Basic schools leavers top list of prisoners in Ghana

Speaking to the nation on Sunday evening, President Akufo-Addo said: “I do not believe this is a proper atmosphere for such an issue… It is with deep regret that I’ve given the instruction to the local government minister to abort the process and see to the withdrawal of the bill.”

The referendum seeks to amend the law to enable Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) and unit committee members to be elected along political party lines.