In a video that has gone viral, the man said he couldn’t understand why his son would fail after he had spent over $21,000 on his tuition fees.

He was captured slapping his son countlessly, while a woman in the background, believed to be his wife, begged for the boy to be spared.

The boy, who is a student of American International School of Lusaka, Zambia, failed to sit for his Math and English papers and failed in other courses.

“I told you this is a scar on your entire life, do you know the reputation this gives you? You can’t read? You are a big boy you can’t read?” the father scolded.

The latest development is that the Zambian police are investigating the matter after the video went viral.

Reports suggest the man has been summoned by the Police over the incident.

