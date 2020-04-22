The West African leaders will hold the extraordinary session through video conference on Thursday, April, 23, 2020.

This comes after Ministers in charge of finance and the governors of central banks from the region held a similar summit on Tuesday.

ECOWAS already has plans to support member states in the purchase of medical supplies and equipment essential for the fight against the pandemic.

The economic union has also presented Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), test kits and medication to some member states.

Currently, Ghana’s total Coronavirus cases has risen to 1,154, with 120 persons recovering and nine deaths recorded so far.

Across West Africa, though, 15 countries have recorded 5,774 confirmed cases, 1,616 recoveries and 147 deaths.

There is also a plan by the West African Health Organisation (WAHO) to help member states contain the pandemic.

In a statement, ECOWAS said: “WAHO has already purchased and dispatched to the 15 Member States, 30,500 diagnostic test kits, 10,000 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) (Coveralls, Aprons, gowns, gloves, goggles, boots) and 740,000 prescription tablets (Chloroquine and Azithromycin).”