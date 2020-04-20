In a statement, the Police Administration said its personnel will, however, continue to police Ghana's borders.

This comes after President Akufo-Addo announced that the partial lockdown in some parts of the country has been lifted.

Police pulls down road blocks in Accra, Kumasi after lockdown lifted

The President said, while the partial lockdown has been lifted, the ban on social gatherings remains in full force.

“Hello wonderful family, a few hours from now you will see the road blocks in Greater Accra, Greater Kumasi, Tema and Kasoa pulled down,” the Police statement reads.

“Security personnel will however continue to police Ghana's borders. We will police public gathering and social distancing as well. Congratulations to all of us.

“Please, let all our actions be guided by our resolve to stop the spread of covid-19 in Ghana.”

Meanwhile, 1042 persons have now tested positive for Coronavirus in Ghana, with 99 persons recovering as well.