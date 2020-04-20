According to him, Akufo-Addo has exhibited excellent leadership in handling the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Dr. Baah said this when he was invited by the President on Monday to discuss measures to combat the spread of the virus.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: Police pulls down road blocks in Accra, Kumasi after lockdown lifted

TUC boss backs lifting of lockdown; says it’s the right thing to do

“Yesterday, you eased some of these restrictions and emphasized that some of these restrictions must be complied with strictly. We think it is the right thing to do, given the dire economic consequences of prolonged restriction,” he said.

President Akufo-Addo on Sunday announced that the partial lockdown in Accra, Tema, Kasoa and Kumasi has been lifted.

The President said, while the partial lockdown has been lifted, the ban on social gatherings remains in full force.

Dr. Baah believes lifting the partial lockdown is a good move which would help to save lots of jobs.

He explained that the lockdown led to the collapse of many businesses, adding that many more jobs would have been lost had the President not intervened.

“…businesses are collapsing in almost all the sectors of the economy, many people have already lost their jobs, and many more would have lost their jobs without the easing of these restrictions,” the TUC boss stated.

He added: “The fight of this coronavirus is a shared responsibility. We think you and your government are doing what is expected of you. It is time for us Ghanaians to do our part as individuals by observing the safety protocols that will protect us and others from this deadly virus.”

Meanwhile, 1042 persons have now tested positive for Coronavirus in Ghana, with 99 persons recovering as well.