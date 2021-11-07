Video of Francis-Xavier Sosu begging protestors not to block road emerges (WATCH)

“…When we are doing a demonstration, once the intention is I want to block roads, the Police can simply say that we’re breaching public order.

“You see, that will amount to breaching public order, and that is not what we want to do; we want to draw the government’s attention without necessarily looking like we are breaking the law,” the MP is heard saying to his constituents in the video.

The interaction was between him and agitated protesters who had blocked roads and were burning lorry tyres.

Francis-Xavier Sosu has been on the raider of the Ghana police since the demonstration on October 25 which was meant to get the government to fix the roads within his constituency.

The police have attempted to arrest the MP several times but failed, including the day of the protest, a development that has created a bad relationship between parliament and the police service.

While the speaker, Alban Bagbin refused to release the lawmaker because of parliamentary privileges, the police are bent on dealing with Sosu and have since gone to the court to secure criminal summons to compel him to appear before the court on Monday, November 8.

The Police have proffered charges, including causing damage to public property.

Meanwhile, Parliament has been divided over the development as the majority NPP side of the house have disagreed with the speaker for refusing to release their colleague MP, while the minority NDC supports the speaker.