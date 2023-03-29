Video: Soldiers and police clash at Accra Central headquarters

The fisticuffs between the two state security agencies led to physical contact and cocking of guns, a journalist with Accra FM, who witnessed the incident narrated.

According to another eyewitness, the incident ensued when a police dispatch rider stopped a bullion van and a military escort on a busy street at the Accra business district on Monday.

Thomas Moro, the journalist eyewitness further narrated that he saw police rush onto the soldiers who had just gotten down from a military pick-up truck.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thomas explained that before the fight between the police and the soldiers, the bullion van and the military pick-up were travelling at top speed in front of the police headquarters in an attempt to enter the CBD through the road in front of the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service.

But the speeding bullion van of the military escort was blocked by a police dispatch rider at the intersection, probably for using that route or speeding.

The military did not take kindly to the show of authority by the police dispatch rider, leading to the show of power by the two state security agencies.

Watch full video below;