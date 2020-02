Chief Biney is Deputy National Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and Maame Afia Akoto is Deputy MASLOC boss.

The ceremony which took place yesterday in Accra saw different personalities from the two big parties socializing.

Among the personalities who stole the show at the marriage ceremony was the Minister of Communication, Ursula Owusu Ekuful.

She was caught displaying her dancing skills to Sarkodie's banger "Oofeetso".

Check out the video below