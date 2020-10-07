A video which surfaced online shows some policemen marching a suspect through a pathway in the bush to trace and retrieve the arms.

The weapons were stolen by some suspects believed to be members of the Western Togoland secessionist group during an attack on the Aveyime and Mepe Police Stations in the North Tongu District of the Volta Region.

The North Tongu District arm of the Formed Police Unit (FPU) after the attacks by the group retrieved two police vehicles and an AK-47.

Updating Ghanaians on the matter, the Ghana Police Service said the stolen weapons were retrieved on Friday, September 25, 2020.

READ MORE: Mahama condemns Western Togoland rebels in Ghana

"The vehicles, weapons, and other items seized or stolen by the "element" on Friday 25th September 2020 have also been retrieved," it said.

The Police stated that they were in control of the situation and that life had returned to normal in the affected regions.

"Security agencies wish to reiterate that adequate security is on the ground in the affected areas in the Volta, Oti, and Eastern regions and all other parts of the country. Life has returned to normal as residents are going about their daily activities without fear of insecurity," part of the statement reads.

READ MORE: Western Togoland secessionist group leader breaks silence; we're for peace

They also indicated that thirty-one persons in connection to the disturbances have been arrested have been provisionally charged and presented in court for allocation.

"The general public is being assured to remain calm as security agencies will continue to count on their assistance to arrest all perpetrators to face the law," the statement added.

Watch the video below: