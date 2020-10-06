Members of the Volta separatist on Friday, September 25, 2020, blocked some roads in the Volta Region.

The HSGF, a group championing the secession of parts of Ghana along the border with Togo, declared independence for the territory they call 'Western Togoland' on November 16, 2019.

Their action of blocking the roads on Friday morning, they said was part of their agitations for independence from Ghana.

They burnt two buses at the Ho STC yard on Tuesday, September 29, 2020.

Western Togoland

But the group leader, Kudzordzi, popularly known as Papavi, in a video message, denied any involvement of the group in the recent violence.

He said: "The Homeland Study Group Foundation is a peaceful group...a peace-loving group, a peace-generating group, a peace-making group."

He stated that the group has been cooperating with the security of Ghana following his arrests in the past together with some of his followers.

"I have made myself available to the police and to the security agencies on several occasions.

"Anytime they wanted me, I went there, we had a discussion and then I came home," he noted.

According to Papavi, "I have, on two occasions, written to the government of Ghana and the President to have us sit down and have this matter discussed at a round table conference. No attention has been paid to the letter.

"Ghana should intensify its level of investigations against people who do things and not just suspect and arrest people."