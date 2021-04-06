RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Violent movies are the cause of rising armed robbery attacks – Builsa Chief

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

The Paramount Chief of the Builsa Traditional Area in the Upper East Region, Sandem-Nab Azaksuk Azantillow, says violent movies are influencing the youth in the region to go into armed robbery.

Violent movies are the cause of rising armed robbery attacks – Builsa Chief

Pulse Ghana

According to him, movies with violent tendencies are to blame for the high spate of armed robbery attacks in the region.

Recommended articles

He explained that the majority of young men who venture into robbery often try to imitate what they watch in the movies.

Violent movies are the cause of rising armed robbery attacks – Builsa Chief
Violent movies are the cause of rising armed robbery attacks – Builsa Chief Pulse Ghana

“The youth are interested in movies like that. Having watched such movies, they would want to put it into practice, hence the reason we have many armed robberies on our roads these days,” Nab Azantilow said, as quoted by the GNA.

The Chief said this when the Upper East Regional Minister, Mr. Stephen Mahamudu Yakubu, paid a courtesy call on him.

He further urged the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture to take steps to ensure that movies that propagate crime are reduced on television.

“Today we are using movies to perpetrate violent acts. Such movies are to blame for the kind of situation we are experiencing these days.

“They teach our youth how to become rich overnight. The film industry has to put a stop to that. It is drawing us back,” he added.

The Upper East region has seen a spike in armed robbery and murder cases in recent months. The Chief called on the Regional Minister, who doubles as the head of the Regional Security Council, to help tackle the menace.

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Recommended articles

Ahuofe Patri flaunts her toned body in beautiful birthday photos

Here's why you probably shouldn't be drinking Palm Wine

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship

Giovani Caleb shocks fans with rap verse on Gyakie's 'Forever' during live performance

“Always put yourself first” - Reactions as company opens vacancy 35 minutes after worker died

Men, here are 4 things you do that secretly turn women on

KiDi wins Artiste of the Year at 2021 3 music awards

5 signs he feels guilty for hurting you

6 common sexually transmitted diseases in Nigeria

Trending

The health benefits of garlic and ginger are unbelievable

The health benefits of ginger and garlic are unbelievable [Food NDTV]

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship [Credit: LovePanky]

Body count: Stop asking your girl for it, you don't need to know

You don't need to know your girl's body count; stop asking her for it! [Credit: Carros Imagenes]

6 common sexually transmitted diseases in Nigeria

6 common sexually transmitted diseases in Nigeria