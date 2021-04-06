Violent movies are the cause of rising armed robbery attacks – Builsa Chief

According to him, movies with violent tendencies are to blame for the high spate of armed robbery attacks in the region.
The Paramount Chief of the Builsa Traditional Area in the Upper East Region, Sandem-Nab Azaksuk Azantillow, says violent movies are influencing the youth in the region to go into armed robbery.
He explained that the majority of young men who venture into robbery often try to imitate what they watch in the movies.
“The youth are interested in movies like that. Having watched such movies, they would want to put it into practice, hence the reason we have many armed robberies on our roads these days,” Nab Azantilow said, as quoted by the GNA.
The Chief said this when the Upper East Regional Minister, Mr. Stephen Mahamudu Yakubu, paid a courtesy call on him.
He further urged the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture to take steps to ensure that movies that propagate crime are reduced on television.
“Today we are using movies to perpetrate violent acts. Such movies are to blame for the kind of situation we are experiencing these days.
“They teach our youth how to become rich overnight. The film industry has to put a stop to that. It is drawing us back,” he added.
The Upper East region has seen a spike in armed robbery and murder cases in recent months. The Chief called on the Regional Minister, who doubles as the head of the Regional Security Council, to help tackle the menace.
