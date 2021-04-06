Violent movies are the cause of rising armed robbery attacks – Builsa Chief

The Chief said this when the Upper East Regional Minister, Mr. Stephen Mahamudu Yakubu, paid a courtesy call on him.

He further urged the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture to take steps to ensure that movies that propagate crime are reduced on television.

“Today we are using movies to perpetrate violent acts. Such movies are to blame for the kind of situation we are experiencing these days.

“They teach our youth how to become rich overnight. The film industry has to put a stop to that. It is drawing us back,” he added.