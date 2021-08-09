Visa-free agreement with Ghana is not yet in effect - UAE Embassy

The agreement, which was approved on Thursday, August 05, 202, follows the adoption of the Foreign Affairs Committee Report on the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the government, represented by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration and the UAE on mutual exemption of entry visa requirements in respect of diplomatic, service/special and ordinary passport holders.

The MoU is restricted to holders of diplomatic and other official passports which categories are noted to be easy to manage given the fact that their holders are often public officials whose background and conducts are within the purview of the public and state security apparatus.

The Agreement was executed on November 18, 2019, with the object of waiving the visa requirements for these particular passport holders in Ghana and the UAE before entering into each other’s territories where they can stay for a period not exceeding ninety days.

The MoU on the exemption of visa requirements between the two countries was presented to the House on May 26, 2021, by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Ms Shirley Ayorkor Botchway.

