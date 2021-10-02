Visit project sites yourself; ministers can give you misleading reports – Asantehene to Akufo-Addo

It was the view of the Ashanti king that some ministers who want to be in the good books of the president might be feeding him with only positive reports while hiding the negative ones that require urgent attention.

“It is good for the President to visit the projects himself. If you listen to reports from the people, they will always deliver the positives. But if you visit the projects, you will see the negatives and make necessary changes,” Otumfuo Osei Tutu II entreated Akufo-Addo as quoted by Myjoyonline.com.

He went further to urge the president to ensure the promises he made to the people of the Ashanti region are fulfilled.

“Ashanti Region has seen some development in your term. We are trusting you to complete the outstanding ones.”

President Akuf-Addo responded by assuring the Asantehene that his government will not renege on the promises made to Ghanaians including the people of the Ashanti region.

“We haven’t been able to deliver on all the promises but we are doing well. In the area of roads, there have been massive improvements. There were delays at the Boakra inland port but we have found solutions so we will start soon,” he assured.

The Asantehene was addressing the President when the latter paid a courtesy call on him during his tour of the Ashanti Region.

While in the region, the President will inspect work on the upgrading of Kumasi Airport to international status.