He is expected to take over administrative affairs from Kenyan Elisha Ngetich, the former President.
Visually impaired Ghanaian elected President of Oxford University’s African Society
A visually impaired Ghanaian student, Ebenezer Azamati, has been elected as the President of Oxford University’s African Society (AfriSoc).
In a post by AfriSoc, Azamati is currently studying for his PhD which he started in 2020.
Before leaving Ghana, he studied at the University of Ghana before gaining admission to read for Masters of Science in International Politics at the University of London’s School of Oriental and African Studies.
So, as the President of AfriSoc, Mr Azamati is tasked with the responsibility of championing the agenda of African students and the extensive alumni in various leadership positions all over the world.
He is currently on the Cambridge International Scholarship, which was started in the 1980s, and is reserved for students from outside the European Union, who would ordinarily fail to make it to Oxford without financial support.
