The event seeks to recognize and reward many indigenous beverage products as well as international brands in the beverage industry for their hard work in the year under review.

The theme for this year's award was 'Drink Ghana, Inspiring Excellence in Ghana’s Beverage Industry' encouraged public participation where avenue was created for the general public to nominate their own favourite beverage product and also determining the winners of the ‘Product of the Year’ category.

Marketing Director, Mr Samuel Dankyi-Boateng, who received the award on behalf of Vitamilk Ghana expressed gratitude to the organisers of the event and the general public.

Mr Denkyi-Boateng urged the public to continue to trust and support them to thrive more as a brand which will go a long way to challenge them to produce more varieties which suits their taste.

The award categories included Beer of the Year, Spirit of the Year, Bitters of the Year, Water of the Year, Fruit Juice of the Year, Carbonated Soft Drink (CSD) of the Year, Energy Drink of the Year, CSR of Beverage Company of the year, Manufacturer of the Year and Product of the Year.