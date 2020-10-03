He has threatened to take legal action against persons suggesting that he funded the activities of the group.

Accusations by the group aired on a TV station in the Volta Region threatened to publish evidence of the Volta Regional Minister's involvement in activities of the group.

Dr. Letsa said the TV station should have aired the purported evidence if there was any.

He described the move by the group as political propaganda.

In an interview on Accra-based Citi FM, he warned that he will take legal action.

"I have asked the TV station that interviewed people to make such grievous claims on anonymity to produce those individuals. If they bring out their faces, boldly making such claims, I will sue them in court for defaming my hard-earned reputation."

Western Togoland

READ MORE: Western Togoland secessionist leaders arrested

"I do not know them. How can I be associated with a group that wants to secede from the Republic of Ghana? My loyalty to the republic is 100%. It does not even cross my mind," he added.

Roads blocked

Members of the Volta separatist, the Homeland Study Group Foundation (HSGF) on Friday, September 25, 2020, blocked some roads in the Volta Region.

The police in a message urged commuters to and from Accra to Ho, Aveyime, Adidome, Mepe, Akuse, Sogakope, and Aflao to exercise caution as they were likely to experience traffic due to security operations within those areas.

READ MORE: All you need to know about Western Togoland

"Anybody traveling on any of these roads should exercise caution," the police message said.

The HSGF, a group championing the secession of parts of Ghana along the border with Togo, declared independence for the territory they call 'Western Togoland' on November 16, 2019.

Their action of blocking the roads on Friday morning, they said was part of their agitations for independence from Ghana.