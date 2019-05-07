The separatist group calling for the secession of the Volta Region from Ghana had planned to declare the region’s Independence on May 9, 2019, before they were arrested, the Police Administration has disclosed.

Eight leading members of a separatist movement in the Volta Region, the Homeland Study Group Foundation (HSGF), were arrested on Sunday by a joint police-military team.

Pulse Ghana

The group was agitating for the restoration of the Western Togoland as an independent state from Ghana.

Reports suggest they have since been flown from Ho to Accra and are currently in the custody of the National Security.

The Police Administration has revealed that the secessionists were planning to declare the Western Togoland an Independent State on Thursday, May 9.

A statement from the police, signed by Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Simon Tenkuu, said intelligence had gathered sufficient evidence against the group.

He explained that they had in place a constitution, national emblem and an anthem for their supposed new country, before they were arrested.

ASP Tenkuu said the secessionists were also “illegally recruiting and training young people in a ‘militia-style’ for them to form a core of their supposed country’s armed forces and police force.”

“… any person who is found culpable of wrongdoing would be dealt with according to the law and is, therefore, urging the public to volunteer information on the group, its leaders and members to the police,” the Police Chief added.

The Homeland Study Group Foundation (HSGF) is led by an 80-year-old man, Charles Kormi Kudzodzi, popularly known as Papavi Hogbedetor, who was also among the eight arrested persons.