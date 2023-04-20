Vote against any politician who supports LGBTQI rights - Dormaahene charges Ghanaians

Osagyefo Agyeman Badu also said the leading candidates of all the major political parties should be made to declare their stance on the controversial issue.

Such a declaration, he believes, will help the electorate better determine who is fit enough to be voted into office.

In the meantime, Osaagyefo Agyemang Badu wants President Akufo-Addo to speak more clearly on the taboo subject and to reaffirm the Ghanaian position that lesbian and gay marriages are an abomination to Ghanaian customs and practices.

Pulse Ghana

The Dormaahene who doubles as the President of the Bono Regional House of Chiefs reiterated that Ghanaians will never accept same-sex marriage and that sponsors of such an abomination need to be told so in plain language.

In a report by Adom FM, Osaagyefo Agyemang Badu allegedly said this to the chiefs and people of Dormaa during a clean-up exercise in Dormaa Ahenkro.

Osaagyefo Agyemang Badu maintained that the practice will never be accepted, and its sponsors may as well keep their money.