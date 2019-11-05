He said the election of MMDCEs will further entrench the toxicity that has engulfed our body politics.

Ghana is set to do a referendum on 17th December to decide whether to elect MMDCEs or otherwise.

“Let’s not allow the entrenchment of this recklessness that has made the benefit of democracy elude us. What do we see in parliament? the impunity and the reckless that has not benefited us over the years. So let’s go and vote ‘no’ to show them that we have had enough of the unproductive system,” he argued while contributing on the Shaping the Nation show on Starr FM Monday.

The comment is in sharp contrast with the views of Ghana’s former electoral commission chairperson Dr. Kwadwo Afari Gyan who says a ‘yes’ victory will be beneficial to the state.

Samson Lardy Anyenini

Dr. Afari Gyan, who was part of the consultative council which drafted the constitutional provision, which bars political party involvement in local polls, says the original intention for the law has been violated by political parties.

“The Idea was that people would consider district level election as community activity. You would want to offer your service to your community so you would offer yourself and be elected by the community.