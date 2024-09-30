Vote Bawumia and use Ghana card to attend university, get ₵8k salary job - Wontumi

“Dr Bawumia says that if you vote for him to become president, you should take your Ghana Card and attend university. Upon completion, there will be an immediate job available that pays GHS 8,000 a month,” Wontumi declared in a widely circulated video.

His remarks have sparked significant debate on social media, with many Ghanaians expressing scepticism and ridiculing the promises. Critics argue that the proposition of widespread high-paying jobs is unrealistic, especially in light of the current economic challenges facing the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

Unemployment remains a critical issue in Ghana, with successive governments struggling to create sufficient job opportunities for graduates. According to a 2021 World Bank report, over 110,000 young people graduate from universities annually, but with limited economic expansion in non-oil and non-mineral sectors, graduate unemployment continues to rise. As of the third quarter of 2023, Ghana Statistical Service data showed that although 12 million Ghanaians were employed, about 2.06 million were unemployed, representing an unemployment rate of 14.7%.

In particular, Greater Accra recorded the highest unemployment rate at 25.7%, meaning one in four economically active people in the capital is without work. The Ashanti and Western regions also faced high unemployment rates exceeding 16%, while the Oti region had the lowest unemployment rate at 6.4%. Gender disparities also persist, with 17.7% of economically active women being unemployed, compared to 10.9% of men.