He said the NDC flagbearer will also restore the allowance of nurses; a policy he scrapped during his tenure.

In an interview with Starr FM when he led tertiary students from three institutions in a health walk through the main streets of the Navrongo Central Constituency, he said: "When former President Mahama was in charge, anytime trainee nurses finished school, they were posted. This NPP government came and told them that they would do everything."

READ ALSO: Nana Addo lied - Unemployed nurses

"They over-promised Ghanaians when we all knew they would under-deliver. The NPP came and told them lies that they would give them posting, they would give them allowance!"

Graduate unemployed nurses have been agitating against the Nana Akufo-Addo government for renegading on its promise to give them jobs.

Chief Azorka also told NDC supporters at the walk that: "Today, graduate nurses have sat in the house for 2 years and three months. They are fed up in the house. They don’t know where to go. They are crying for change. If they want change, Insha’Allah (if Allah wills) 2020 we’ll normalise things."

"We’ll give them posting. We’ll give them the allowance. Although the nurses are crying more for posting than allowance, we will give them posting and we’ll give them allowance."