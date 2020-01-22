Five parties, led by the NDC, have strongly kicked against the Electoral Commission’s decision to compile a new voter register.

The parties insist a new register is a waste of taxpayer’s money and could also create tension since the election is close.

John Boadu NPP General Secretary

However, John Boadu said the NDC is publicly protesting against the new voter register but secretly registering its members.

He, therefore, dared the opposition party to boycott the registration exercise to demonstrate their seriousness.

“While demonstrating, they [NDC] are [also] motivating their people to go out there and register. So, the good people of this country shouldn’t be deceived by this deception. We are waiting for the Electoral Commission to come out with the days and plan for the movement of their machines and the periods for the registration exercise for us to get ourselves registered,” Mr. Boadu said on Citi TV.

“If the NDC believes in what they are saying, they should boycott it when it gets to the registration date. Election or registration is not compulsory in this country.”

This comes after the NDC and other small parties held two street protests in Tamale and Kumasi against the EC’s decision to compile a new voter register.

Meanwhile, the EC insists IT will go ahead and create the register despite the disagreement by the parties and some civil society organisations.