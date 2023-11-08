VRA's engineering excellence applauded by GIE and President

Ing. Dr. Kwame Boakye, a former president of the Ghana Institution of Engineering, expressed confidence in the capabilities of the country's engineers. He highlighted the need for all engineers to convey to the nation that "engineering worked," emphasizing that Ghana boasts some of the world's best engineering minds.

Solomon Oppong-Twumasi, a High Court Judge, shared his deep admiration for the VRA's work, emphasizing that he was genuinely impressed by their accomplishments in a short period. He added that the gathering's collective expertise reinforced the pride in Ghana's engineering capabilities, saying, "Ghana ye wo adze oye," meaning that "Ghana has got great engineers."

At the event, the Chief Executive of the VRA reaffirmed the organization's commitment to helping affected communities recover. He assured the public that all available resources would be mobilized to restore the affected areas to their previous states.

The VRA presented its preparedness for the controlled spill of the Akosombo Dam, providing insights into the rationale behind their actions. Additionally, the VRA showcased the relief projects it initiated and the support provided to the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) for the benefit of the affected communities.

The event brought together over 300 engineers and associates at the Engineering Centre of the Ghana Institution of Engineering, highlighting the importance of dialogue, collaboration, and acknowledgment of engineering excellence in addressing significant challenges and crises, such as the controlled dam spill.