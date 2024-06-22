WAEC clarifies receipt of GH₵47.12M from government, not GH₵80M

Frank Annor-Dompreh, the Member of Parliament for Nsawam Adoagyiri, had earlier claimed in Parliament that the government had disbursed GH₵80 million to support the preparation of the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).
The Head of Public Relations at the West African Examination Council (WAEC), John Kapi, has clarified that the Council has received GH₵47.125 million from the government, contrary to reports suggesting an amount of GH₵80 million.
However, speaking on Accra-based radio 3FM, Mr. Kapi clarified that the amount received was significantly lower.
“The document that I have received from the Finance Ministry today is a warrant for GH₵47.125 million, not GH₵80 million,” Kapi stated.
According to WAEC, the GH₵47.125 million received will only cover the immediate costs of conducting the BECE. Additional funds are required to process the results and settle outstanding debts. “We will be able to conduct the examination, but we will need more funds to process the results and pay our debtors,” Kapi explained.
As part of the pre-examination preparations, WAEC procured examination stationery, including answer booklets worth GH₵12.6 million, bond paper for printing costing GH₵48 million, and pencils valued at GH₵1.146 million.
Kapi noted that the released funds are insufficient to cover these expenses and pay examiners and supervisors.
“To avoid disrupting the academic calendar, we will proceed with the examination,” Kapi added. He emphasized that if the full amount owed to WAEC is settled, the Council can conduct the exams smoothly and clear its outstanding debts.
Recently, WAEC expressed serious concerns about the potential cancellation of the BECE scheduled for July 2024 due to severe funding challenges. The Council highlighted the government's delay in releasing the necessary funds to prepare and administer the exams.