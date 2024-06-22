WAEC clarifies receipt of GH₵47.12M from government, not GH₵80M

However, speaking on Accra-based radio 3FM, Mr. Kapi clarified that the amount received was significantly lower.

“The document that I have received from the Finance Ministry today is a warrant for GH₵47.125 million, not GH₵80 million,” Kapi stated.

According to WAEC, the GH₵47.125 million received will only cover the immediate costs of conducting the BECE. Additional funds are required to process the results and settle outstanding debts. “We will be able to conduct the examination, but we will need more funds to process the results and pay our debtors,” Kapi explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

As part of the pre-examination preparations, WAEC procured examination stationery, including answer booklets worth GH₵12.6 million, bond paper for printing costing GH₵48 million, and pencils valued at GH₵1.146 million.

Kapi noted that the released funds are insufficient to cover these expenses and pay examiners and supervisors.

“To avoid disrupting the academic calendar, we will proceed with the examination,” Kapi added. He emphasized that if the full amount owed to WAEC is settled, the Council can conduct the exams smoothly and clear its outstanding debts.