WAEC releases 2022 BECE results, cancels entire results of 73 school candidates

It said the results for candidates who sat the Junior High School leaving examination have been uploaded on its e-result portal, www.waecgh.org.

Students and the public can check the 2022 BECE results which are out with the aid of a valid result checker.

Meanwhile, the scripts of some candidates in schools in certain subjects are undergoing scrutiny.

The withheld results of candidates may be cancelled or released based on the outcome of investigations.

The entire results of 73 school candidates and 7 private candidates have been cancelled for bringing mobile phones into the examination hall.

WAEC also disclosed that the subject results of 416 school candidates and 3 private candidates have been cancelled for the offence of bringing foreign materials into the examination hall.

Thirty-eight school candidates have had their subject results withheld pending the conclusion of investigations into various cases of alleged malpractice.

A total of 552,276 candidates from 18,501 schools across the country will take the exams for school candidates at 2,023 centres while a total of 1,132 private candidates have registered for the exams and will take the papers at 15 selected centres.