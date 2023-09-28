WAEC threatens to delay marking of BECE, WASSCE over unpaid GH33 million

Kortoe, addressing the media yesterday, emphasized that the Ghanaian government's failure to allocate timely funds to WAEC over the past three years has reached a critical juncture.

He warned that the situation could severely hinder the vital process of marking the 2023 WASSCE and BECE scripts.

"For almost two to three years, the situation is becoming very bad. The government is not releasing money to WAEC regularly, and it's affecting the conduct of the examinations," Kortoe lamented.

“The 2023 WASSCE is over but my information is that there's no money for them to go ahead to the next phase of the process which is marking the Scripts and BECE was conducted in August and there's no money for WAEC to conduct the marking of the BECE either.

“The situation is such that we don't even know when money will be made available to them tho enable them mark the 2023 BECE and how soon they will release the results."

Furthermore, Kortoe disclosed that even the 2022 WAEC examinations have unpaid arrears, painting a bleak financial picture for the institution.

"Even the 2022 WAEC examinations are still in arrears; much of the money is yet to be paid," he revealed.

John Kapi, the Head of Public Affairs at WAEC, had previously issued a warning in August, cautioning that any delay in the government's disbursement of funds earmarked for BECE could adversely affect the marking process.

Kapi explained that the government had only released 15% of the total payment required for the 2023 BECE.

He called for the immediate release of the remaining 75% to ensure the smooth progression of script processing and marking.