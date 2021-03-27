According to WAEC, the QR codes will be embedded in the question papers, making it detectable if anyone tries to run copies.

This was disclosed by the Chairman of the Council, Professor Ato Essuman, during the 69th Annual Council meeting.

WAEC

“We have a new innovation now, that will track the question papers through the QR code. Whenever anyone tries running copies of a question paper, we will be alerted through our server,” he said, as quoted by Citinewsroom.

“Each question paper will have a unique code, linked to a candidate’s index number and identification number. We can thus trace the perpetrators.”

This comes after last year’s West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) was hit by allegations of examination malpractices.

Teachers of some Senior High Schools (SHS) were implicated in acts of misconduct during the examination.

WAEC later cancelled the subject results of some 2,383 candidates who sat for the exams, while that of 480 candidates were also annulled over various examination malpractices.