The sod-cutting ceremony took place on Monday, with Dr. Bawumia confirming that the factory is being funded by the Exim Bank and will cost GHc35 million.

The factory will be completed by the end of 2020 and is expected to provide jobs for the youth in Walewale and other neighbouring villages.

The construction of the watermelon processing factory forms part of government’s ‘One District One Factory’ policy.

About 300 and 400 people are expected to be employed to operate the factory, while it also projected to eliminate the yearly ritual of huge post-harvest losses in the watermelon enclave.

“Under the IDIF, about 181 factories are at various stage of completion with some 58 of them already completed. The progress made by the government in line with this commitment is very significant for a 3-year-old government,” the Vice President said.

“This is a dream come true. The fear of post-harvest losses will be eliminated by this factory. Farmers are also encouraged to explore all-year round farming in order to regularly feed the watermelon factory. “

Dr. Bawumia added that the Akufo-Addo government will continue to work towards enhancing the prospects of agro-processing factories in the North East and the Upper East Regions.