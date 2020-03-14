The National Democratic Congress has advised Ghanaians to wash their hands thoroughly as though they just touched the T-shirt of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

"Coronavirus prevention: Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and running water as if you unexpectedly just touched an NPP t-shirt," the official Twitter handle of the party posted.

The sarcastic advise comes Ghana recorded two positive case of the coronavirus. Meanwhile a third case is likely to be announced today, according to Joy News.

In the comments, made Ghanaians did not take kindly to the NDC's message, with some describing it as irresponsible.

"Am definitely washing my hands after replying this tweet," a Twitter user replied to the post.

Another person posted "Disgraceful!!! Whoever is in charge of this account should be fired right away. You people are a disgrace to the principles of social democracy. Why do you insist on driving away smart people from sympathizing with your party? Just why?"

"The opposition is where you rightfully belong and you not coming out of that position in a very long tym (SIC)," another user posted.