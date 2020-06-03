The Education Ministry briefing the press to outline in detail the specific guidelines for the safe reopening of schools and universities, the sector Minister said Senior high schools (SHSs) will reopen to final-year students on June 22 for them to undergo six weeks of academic work up to July 31, 2020.

He said Junior High School pupils will be in school for 11 weeks to prepare for their BECE will start in the 12th week after reopening.

WASSCE candidates

Dr. Prempeh said on the day of reopening schools on June 15, 2020, parents and guardians will not be allowed to visit their wards in boarding schools during the period.

He said students will also not be available for religious and sporting activities, as well as entitled to only four hours of teaching, from 9 am to 1 pm with 15 minutes break period every 45 minutes.

According to him, there will not be the normal assembly periods with borders in SHS's going for dining in batches in adherence to the social distancing protocols.

All students will be provided with 3 reusable sets of face masks to protect themselves while in school.

BECE candidates

In addition, all-day students would be accepted into boarding houses in the school to provide accommodation for them and also cautioned parents not to send their unwell wards to school when they reopen.

Before the re-opening of schools and universities, the Ministry of Education, and the heads of public and private educational institutions, have been directed to fumigate and disinfect their institutions and "Each student, teacher, and non-teaching staff will be provided with re-usable face masks by the Ministry of Education. For the avoidance of doubt, all other educational facilities, private and public, for non-final year students, will remain closed."